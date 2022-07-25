ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Early Look at Rutgers Football Schedule: Friday night showdown vs Nebraska

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Nebraska Football
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Piscataway Township, NJ
Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Whipple
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#American Football#College Football#Rutgers Football Schedule#Huskers#Last Rutgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy