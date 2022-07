The last several years have been challenging for everyone on a few levels simultaneously. (Heck, the last few months alone have been a deluge of bad news and other weird happenings) And here is where we might say that good music can be the best salve for whatever ails you. But that might not always be the case, and there are things that even a great song cannot penetrate. Instead, look at these songs as a perfect example of the things in life worth fighting for — great art that tries to explain our times and give us much-needed direction. Here are our picks for the best local music of the month.

