PORTLAND, Oregon — A Hillsboro man is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries after he was run over in a hit-and-run crash in the Lloyd District last Friday. Friends said John Torck was riding his motorcycle on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at roughly 1:45 a.m. on July 22. They said he slowed down near Northeast Lloyd Boulevard to turn left into Dutch Bros when a driver hit him from behind.

