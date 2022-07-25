ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Dead, 10-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting at Shelby Township Home

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
A 38-year-old woman died and a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home in Oceana County early Monday morning.

Oceana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Shelby Township home at 6:42 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

A 38-year-0ld woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Deputies say there is no concern to public safety, and the incident remains under investigation.

Rita Kochis
3d ago

Shelby Twp is not in Oceana County. Does this site even know what they are talking about?

