Woman Dead, 10-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting at Shelby Township Home

A 38-year-old woman died and a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home in Oceana County early Monday morning.

Oceana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Shelby Township home at 6:42 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

A 38-year-0ld woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Deputies say there is no concern to public safety, and the incident remains under investigation.