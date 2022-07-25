‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret

Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual is now releasing on September 20th. Marvel announced the swap today and Black Panther fans can't wait. On the heels of that emotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, interest in the Dora Milaje will only increase. November 11th is fast approaching and people will be looking for any tidbits about the world of Wakanda. Karma Horne is digging into the history of the Dora Milaje. In the comics, there was some real space to imagine their future. However, not a lot of writers have spent time ruminating on what this group of elite warriors would look like in everyday practice. Inside the book, there are entries from General Okoye, Princess Shuri, and Queen Mother Ramonda. Strategies, weapons, and combat training all come into focus. It will be a fascinating read. Check out more about it down below as Horne spoke to The Root.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO