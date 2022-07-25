ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, we have the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It gives us our first big look at the hugely-anticipated sequel, and it confirms that the movie will feature Namor the Sub-Mariner and his kingdom of Atlantis, apparently in the midst of a brewing war with Wakanda. But...

ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
Chadwick Boseman
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
The Verge

She-Hulk’s new trailer shows the importance of spandex and yoga

The next big Marvel series on Disney Plus is She-Hulk — and at Comic-Con this evening, Marvel Studios provided a fresh look at the show. The new trailer has a decidedly more lighthearted tone than the first, with Bruce Banner explaining just how important both spandex and yoga are when you’re a gigantic superhero. But it also gets into some legal drama and, of course, includes some cameos from elsewhere in the Marvel cinematic universe.
960 The Ref

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " — set to "No Woman No Cry" — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego. It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”
HipHopDX.com

The Game Checks Akademiks Over Street Rap Comments: 'Catch A Bullet Or Something To Know This For Real'

Believe it or not, Clubhouse is still a popular networking tool for the rap industry, especially for Wack 100 who seems to prefer the platform. In a clip of a Clubhouse conversation shared to YouTube last week, Wack 100, 6ix9ine, Akademiks, The Game and several others were discussing Lil Durk’s lyrics, which often revolve around violence. The question was whether Durk would “slide on” anyone in real life.
Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for ‘Tuca & Bertie’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit. During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings. When it came to...
'Black Panther 2' trailer released as cast pushes ahead without late actor Chadwick Boseman

Marvel unveiled the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con as the cast moves forward without late actor Chadwick Boseman. The trailer features a lyrical motif of "We Gon' Be Alright" from Kendrick Lamar’s song, "Alright." The video also includes images of Wakanda’s environments and what appears to be a funeral, with many Wakandans dressed in white.
Black Panther Video Game Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased that a Black Panther game is in the works. This weekend has already been a big one for the popular Marvel superhero following the reveal of the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters later this year. And while this might be the most notable piece of Black Panther media on the horizon, it seems like Marvel Games could be working on its own video game adaptation for the character as well.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' LEGO Sets Feature New Black Panther, Namor and Attuma

Following a growing tradition, more secrets from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been revealed. According to Brick Fan, the first look images for the brand-new LEGO Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets have been released. For MCU fans this means a sneak peek at more possible minor revelations for the sequel, and for LEGO fans this means a whole new slate of figurines and scenes from the film to add to the collection, expected to be released in October ahead of the film's highly-anticipated November 11 premiere date.
Marvel's Protectors of Wakanda Gets Brand New Release Date

Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual is now releasing on September 20th. Marvel announced the swap today and Black Panther fans can't wait. On the heels of that emotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, interest in the Dora Milaje will only increase. November 11th is fast approaching and people will be looking for any tidbits about the world of Wakanda. Karma Horne is digging into the history of the Dora Milaje. In the comics, there was some real space to imagine their future. However, not a lot of writers have spent time ruminating on what this group of elite warriors would look like in everyday practice. Inside the book, there are entries from General Okoye, Princess Shuri, and Queen Mother Ramonda. Strategies, weapons, and combat training all come into focus. It will be a fascinating read. Check out more about it down below as Horne spoke to The Root.
Funko Reveals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Pops at SDCC 2022

As Marvel Studios announced a host of new projects for its upcoming phases, fans can’t wait to meet some old characters and many new ones. One such project is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con from the studio gave fans a new trailer, as well as introduced some new characters to the franchise. Now before we get to see them in action, Funko has revealed a new Pop! line providing us a good look at them, along with the recurring heroes.
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Secretly Went To Comic-Con As Another Beloved Green Icon, And The Pictures Are So Much Fun

The cast of Marvel Studios and Disney+’s upcoming series She-Hulk was pretty busy during their trip to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with the release of the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law keeping fans pumped for the impending debut. However, in the midst of doing promotions for the new show, star Jameela Jamil managed to sneak away onto the show floor and have some fun of her own dressed as a different fan-favorite green character: Luigi!
