ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Driver killed after debris flies through windshield in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zvr7p_0gs03Hvn00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man is dead after debris flew through the windshield of his vehicle during a crash on Interstate 840 late Saturday night.

The crash happened Saturday night at mile marker 58 on Interstate 840. According to THP, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound when the transmission dropped from under the vehicle. Officials say the debris from the transmission parts ricocheted when it hit the roadway, went airborne and made contact with three different vehicles.

THP says the other three vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-840 when they were struck by the transmission parts. Officials say when the parts hit the front bumper of an Infinity Q70 it caused the hood to come off, slam into the windshield and deploy the airbags.

The parts then made contact with a Toyota Corolla piecing the vehicle’s front left tire. Both the Infiniti and Toyota were able to come to a stop on the right shoulder.

THP says the debris then went through a Nissan Rogue striking 27-year-old Nathanial Perkins, of Smyrna, killing him.

According to THP, charges are pending against the driver of the 1994 Ford Mustang.

Comments / 21

Jesssweet28
4d ago

Why would charges be pending? You think he wanted his transmission to fall out and kill someone? wtf this is ridiculous, I get that your responsible for making sure your vehicle is safe, but nobody and I mean nobody has ever said "I think my transmission is going to fall out today, maybe I should check it"

Reply(5)
29
Mike Gutierrez
3d ago

Roads of Tennessee are the most dangerous in the country, debris flying out of HEAVY trucks on all roads and highway. where is the police?

Reply
5
Dana Griggs
3d ago

I can't imagine how there would be no indication that the darn transmission was about to literally fall off the back of the engine. He must have heard a noise, kept going, in hopes to get home, or at least off the interstate.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Wkrn#Infiniti#Nissan Rogue#Ford Mustang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 42

CBS 42

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy