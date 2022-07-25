Elon Musk Hangs With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Day After Rumor Claims He Broke Up His Friend’s Marriage

Mega

Elon Musk scoffed at the claim he ruined his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin after he hooked up with his wife, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, a bombshell Wall Street Journal report broke which claimed the 51-year-old Tesla founder had slept with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan .

On Twitter, Musk responded to the story writing, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Musk then shared a photo of him with Brin with Page Six telling them they were hanging out currently. “Took this pic only two hours ago,” Musk said.

When asked by a supporter what they could do, Elon told them, “Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.”

Elon said, “the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers.”

He added, “I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

Later, while responding to other supporters asking about the story, Musk claimed, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

The Wall Street Journal report claimed Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan after learning of the affair. Court records confirm the two are in the middle of a nasty divorce in California where Brin cited “irreconcilable differences.”

At the time of the alleged Musk hookup, Brin and Shanahan were reportedly separated but still living under the same roof.

Sources told the outlet that Musk begged Brin for forgiveness after he learned of the tryst — which allegedly took place at Art Basel in Miami.

Brin and Shanahan have yet to comment on the matter publicly.