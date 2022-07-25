ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

Man Strangled by 18ft Pet Boa Constrictor Dies After Police Shot Snake Dead

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 22

nole4life
4d ago

the article said pet.... I think someone forgot to tell the snake that he was a pet and not to do what it was born to do...

Reply(1)
5
George Daniels
4d ago

He knew the risk of keeping a deadly animal like that I don't feel not one bit of sympathy for him at all

Reply
7
Bama 2552
4d ago

That's what the Boa Conscriptor does. These pets (deadly ones)should be outlawed.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Macungie, PA
City
Upper Macungie Township, PA
Upper Macungie Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Snakes#Venomous Snake#Violent Crime#Wpvi#Boa Constrictors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
922M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy