Four men shot in Central City early Monday morning: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple shootings . The violent crime continued through the night and into early Monday morning. Just after midnight, the New Orleans Police Department deputies responded to a quadruple shooting in Central City. According to the NOPD, four men were shot in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.

Reports show that the initial call was made just around 12:30 a.m. Police say that the victims were walking at the location when they heard shots fired. The four men with ages ranging from 34 years old to 54 years old all sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The condition of the victims is unknown at the time.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released information on the motive or what led up to the incident. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the New Orleans Police Department by calling (504) 821-2222 or by calling Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

