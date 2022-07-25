ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods releases '21 sustainability report

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, a leading global protein company, released its 2021 (FY ‘21) Sustainability Report recently, which reflects the company’s continued focus on supporting its people and communities, driving product responsibility and working to sustain natural resources.

“More than ever, Tyson Foods is operating as part of a global food system, and we have a critical role to play in responsibly producing food that is affordable, accessible and nutritious,” John R. Tyson, the company’s chief sustainability officer, said in a news release. “At the same time, we are investing in team member benefits and services to become the most sought-after place to work in the protein industry.”

