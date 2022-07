BALTIMORE (TND) — Another viral online trend is proving deadly. The "blackout challenge" encourages people to hold their breath until they pass out. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's responsible for at least 80 deaths in years prior. But who's to blame? A new lawsuit filed by 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo's family in California places that blame solely on TikTok. Arriani was found dead in Feb. 2021 after participating in the deadly challenge. Her parents have filed a lawsuit against the social media giant, hoping to keep other kids safe and avoid another death, the family's attorney Matthew Bergman told Wisconsin radio station WTMJ.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO