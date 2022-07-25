PRT to consider proposal for 137 new buses

Photo credit KDKA Radio

PRT is a step closer to adding over 100 new buses to its fleet in the next few years.

The authority's Performance Oversight Committee recommended a plan that would buy 137 new buses over the next few years for about $118 million.

The plan would give the green light for PRT to buy 35, 40- and 60-foot buses - both clean diesel and electric.

In a meeting last week, chief operating officer for maintenance Don Rivetti said PRT would partner with two different companies.

“The evaluation committee identified Gillig as the highest-rated proposer from which to purchase 35, and 40-foot, low-floor buses and New Flyer, as the proposer from which to purchase 60-foot low-floor articulated buses.”

The buses would replace ones currently in use near the end of operation.

