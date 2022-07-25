ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2022 WNBA Power Rankings: Week 12

By Brian Martin
WNBA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces became the first two teams to clinch a berth in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. On Tuesday, the two teams will meet for the third time this season in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship (8:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime...

www.wnba.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

SI:AM | Liz Cambage’s Messy Sparks Exit

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I don’t think Liz Cambage’s teammates will miss her much. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Inside the Sparks’ ‘divorce’ from a four-time All-Star...
NBA
The Associated Press

Suns extend contract of NBA's Coach of the Year Williams

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season. The team announced the extension Wednesday. No other contract details were given. Williams, 50, has led a quick turnaround in three seasons with the Suns, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time the franchise had been to the Finals since 1993. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, but fell in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks. “I’m grateful to extend my commitment to this team and to all the people who make it a special place,” Williams said in a statement. “Our players put in the work every day that allows us to be successful, and I’m excited to continue this journey with them.”
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Phoenix, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy