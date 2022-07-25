ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda

By King Tutt
 4 days ago

Source: YouTube / Marvel

Marvel is taking fans back to Wakanda with the first trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and everyone’s feelings are in it. Powerful scenes show the beautifulness of Wakanda and the sadness of losing Chadwick Bossman with a powerful speech from Angela Bassett’s character Ramonda declaring “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone!

The million-dollar question is……who will take on the mantle of the Black Panther? An unknown figure is seen in the hero’s suit at the end of the trailer but who is it?. A possible clue is that it’s the same black and gold suit that Michael B. Jordan wore in “Black Panther,” sparking his return rumors.  “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to release in November 2022.

See story here

