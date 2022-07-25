ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Proud dad’ Machine Gun Kelly wishes daughter Casie a happy 13th birthday

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p80on_0grzlkiU00

Machine Gun Kelly is officially the father of a teenager.

The singer, 32, celebrated his daughter Casie’s 13th birthday with a touching tribute Sunday.

“Happy 13th birthday my love,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote via Instagram Stories, calling himself a “proud dad.”

In the social media upload, Casie hugged her dad while he held a cake reading, “OMG YOU’RE A TEENAGER.”

Kelly also shared a screenshot from a FaceTime call with the teen in which she enjoyed another cake wishing her the “happiest 13th birthday.”

The “Emo Girl” singer welcomed his daughter with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon in July 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI6vl_0grzlkiU00
The singer wished Casie a happy birthday via Instagram.

He called Casie his “best friend” while wishing her a happy birthday 11 years later.

Casie spoke lovingly of her father in his June documentary, “Life is Pink,” but acknowledged that Kelly is a busy parent who is “addicted” to his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLc1z_0grzlkiU00
The teenager celebrated with two cakes. machinegunkelly/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7i2i_0grzlkiU00
The teenager celebrated with two cakes. machinegunkelly/Instagram

“He’s always working,” she said. “[Even though] stopped doing drugs, he gets addicted to doing other things to supply that feeling. He’s addicted to rolling tobacco and addicted to working.”

The film followed Kelly’s attempts to maintain work-life balance, from attending Casie’s volleyball games to calling her for video chats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318LhF_0grzlkiU00
Kelly welcomed his daughter in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

“When I’m with her, nothing else matters,” the musician said in a 2015 interview. “As much as a f–k-up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid.”

The rocker’s dad died in July 2020.

As for his mom, Kelly is currently repairing his relationship with her. The duo reunited last month after 20 years of estrangement.

Page Six

