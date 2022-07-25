ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What To Do When Your Car Is Stolen

By Kevin Williams
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago

Vigilante justice is never worth it. Be smart and call the cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4hl1_0grzhi5s00
Jonathon Klein

Empirically, car theft is on the rise. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported that in 2021, car thefts had risen more than 29% since 2017. I know, it sucks. We all want the steel-wheeled contraptions that we’ve worked hard for to be where we left them the night before. Alas, ne’er-do-wells armed with bricks, flashlights, slim jims, and any other break-in tools are out there snatching cars. Maybe you drive a Hyundai or Kia, and some troubled teenagers learned how to steal one from a TikTok trend. Maybe somebody learned how to hack Hondas. Or, maybe there’s some guy in search of a quick buck parting out your ride. Whatever the reason, what the heck are you supposed to do when your car is stolen?

Before we start with the steps, please remember that human lives are worth far more than any car. If you encounter a thief attempting to make away with your vehicle, the best course of action is to walk away and call the police. The thief could be armed, dangerous, and destitute, with nothing to lose. It would be stupid to get hurt, killed, or kill someone over a piece of steel, glass, and rubber.

Steps To Take When Your Car Has Been Stolen

If your car has just been stolen, follow these guidelines to

1. Stay calm.

As we said before, it’s just a car, and operating with a clear head is paramount to the steps necessary to possibly getting the car back. Don’t try to fight the thief (or worse), don’t run through the streets trying to chase your car, and don’t go into limp mode, it’s not going to help.

2. Call the police and file a police report.

Generally, a police officer will be dispatched to your location, but in trickier areas or some municipalities, the police might not show. Instead, they might insist you first file a police report in person or online. It might seem silly and highly inconvenient, but it’s important to file that police report. When the police report is filed, be sure to annotate any expensive valuables that were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

3. Call your insurance company.

If the policy is full coverage, meaning comprehensive and collision insurance, the theft will be covered. Unfortunately, if there’s no theft coverage in the insurance policy, then the insurance won’t be of any help.

If the car is found, the insurance company will make sure the car is checked over and repaired. Unfortunately, some theft recovery vehicles can be too far gone and might be declared a total loss.

4. If applicable, call the vehicle’s lienholder, or bank.

The bank should know if the vehicle has been stolen. Generally, with any financed vehicle, full coverage (collision, comprehensive, and theft) is required. Notifying the lienholder will make things a lot smoother, allowing the insurance company and bank to interact with each other, and making sure you won’t be on the hook for payments.

I Did All That, Now What?

Unfortunately, the hands of the law are often tied up with much worse crimes. Police precincts are overwhelmed, and in the grand scheme of things, they might not be very interested in finding stolen cars. The NICB says that not quite 60% of thefts are ever recovered. Either way, it’s time to make peace with the fact that you might never see your car again.

In rare cases, your car might be recovered. When the car is found, be sure to thoroughly search the vehicle for any contraband, illegal substances, or new damage from the thief. Chances are your car wasn’t stolen by an old man in search of a Sunday drive. There will likely be damages related to the theft and possibly damage or missing parts from whatever the heck the thief did in the vehicle.

Regardless, stay safe. A car is just a replaceable thing, humans aren’t.

FAQs About Stolen Cars

Based on experience and popular search questions, these are a few commonly asked questions about what to do when your car is stolen.

Q: Should I ask nearby businesses for video footage or pictures?

A: It’s worth a shot, but keep in mind that some businesses and residents aren’t keen on turning over their video footage to a stranger. Still, it doesn’t hurt to ask around. You never know, someone could have seen it.

Q: I can barely remember what kind of car I drive. How do I find out?

A: Okay, I understand that not everyone’s a car person, and many of y’all out there legitimately don’t know what make or model you’ve been rolling around in every day. Please, make an effort to learn the make, model, year, color, and license plate number of your vehicle. Take a picture of the VIN, too. If the car is already gone, your insurance card and vehicle registration will usually have those details.

Q: I have a strong lead on the thief, should I try to find my car by myself?

A: Listen, I know that it sucks to lose your car, but please remember that thieves are often dangerous people. If your car gets stolen, be smart and call the cops.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Police Chief Reveals Hack To Get Your Car Stolen Fast

If you have a car you just don’t want any more but dread the process of selling it, Atlanta Police Department interim chief has a good tip for how you can get it stolen. All you need to do is leave the car running and some criminal will gladly take it off your hands. That might sound absolutely stupid, but it’s amazing how many people don’t know this trick.
ATLANTA, GA
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How to Find out the Year of Your Car Using Your VIN

Cars have significantly evolved since their inception. However, every vehicle still has a VIN, which is a car’s official identity. An automobile’s VIN contains lots of information that can help determine the manufacturing country and year of your car while also allowing you detect fraud. Removing or altering...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Theft#Kia#Tiktok
Motorious

Car Thieves Are Starting To Use A Different Technology

A news report out of Virginia Beach caught our eyes recently, claiming criminals are using a new tactic to avoid getting caught as they steal cars. Usually we’re pretty skeptical about these sorts of claims because they usually detail out methods we’ve seen replicated over and over. And while it’s great to help the masses in different areas understand how car thieves steal private property, it’s usually old news to us. Except this time it wasn’t.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Just Say NO To These 3 Common Car Dealer Offers

While the joy of buying a new car, especially in these chaotic times, is a satisfying accomplishment, some dealers want even more from you than the sale of a car. They want to sell you extra insurance or a warranty that you don’t really need, or will ever use. So when it comes to buying from a car dealership, just say no to these three extra offerings that only add more to your monthly payments.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive

If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Do Some Dump Trucks Have Wheels Up Top?

Have you ever noticed trucks driving down the road with wheels mounted to their roofs? These aren’t spare tires. They are entire axles engineered to be lowered to the ground behind a commercial vehicle to help carry extremely heavy loads. Why do many commercial trucks have extra axles?. Many...
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car

As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy