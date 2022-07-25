Morning Devotional – With A Strong Hand

Two people were injured as they were kayaking on a central Minnesota lake and struck by a boater. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at about 1:10 p.m. on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. The sheriff's report says a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man was driving an 18-foot Crestliner boat when he struck a two-person kayak.
Jason R. Sutter, age 39, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Greenleaf Township, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
HOPKINS, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home in Hopkins. The bodies of a husband and wife, both in their 80s, were found in the debris. The fire chief says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the weather we have been seeing, that has delayed the process of harvesting, which has pushed back getting the stands ready to sell. That hasn’t been slowed down business for Anderson Truck Farm. They see at least 30 people buying their sweet corn, tomatoes...
Now that it is summertime ice cream shops are open everywhere and ready for to scream for ice cream! But what are the best spots to hit when looking for great ice cream deals? Well here is a list of some of the best places to get your scream on!
A woman was killed in Kandiyohi County when her minivan was in a collision with a garbage truck. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 60th Street Southwest and 105th Avenue Southwest around five miles east of Raymond, Minnesota. The driver of a Dodge Caravan, a...
(Litchfield, MN) --Authorities in Meeker County are investigating the death of a central Minnesota man. Sheriff's deputies say the body of 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson, was found in a parked vehicle Monday morning in a rural area of Greenleaf Township. A 911 caller made the report just after 6:10 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
(MANKATO FREE PRESS) LE SUEUR — Four motorists sustained injuries Sunday in a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur, according to a State Patrol report. A Chevy Equinox driven by Jerrold Duane Parker, 69, of Eagle Lake, and a Kia OSX driven by Christopher...
Two people were killed when a house exploded in Hopkins Wednesday morning. "There are two fatalities. They are being taken out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner," said Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken, at the scene of the explosion near 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N. "Their family is...
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says they're investigating a fatal crash in Chanhassen that happened Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. along Highway 5 near Market Boulevard.Few other details are available yet, but the State Patrol is on the scene.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
A Glencoe man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Renville County Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Jordan Breyer was taken to Hutchinson Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on County Road 20, approximately 3/4 mile south...
Hutchinson High School will honor nine selected individuals to induct into the Hutchinson Wall of Fame on Friday, September 30, 2022 prior to the Hutchinson Tigers homecoming game against Rocori. The Hutchinson Wall of Fame was created in 2008. Inductees are recognized every two years. There are five categories and...
A Willmar woman died in a Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:21 p.m. on July 24, Dalia Zuniga, age 52, of Willmar, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71. At about 2:21 p.m., near milepost 138, Zuniga’s car collided with a southbound GMC Sierra being driven by Daniel Lohse, age 18 of Willmar.
If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
Rescuers on scene of a reported home explosion and fire in the area of 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N in Hopkins, Minn. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Authorities are on scene of a home explosion and fire in Hopkins...
Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
Comments / 0