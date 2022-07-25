ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images: Relive Schenectady County’s Friday SummerNight in photos (18 images)

By LOUIS RESTIFO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnKSU_0grzcDXA00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber SummerNight fireworks, left, and 1-year-old Zaedan Ward of Schenectady dances with his father Brendan Ward, right

SCHENECTADY Relive Schenectady County’s Friday SummerNight in photos, 18 of them.

Images from our Peter R. Barber

Story: SummerNight packs Schenectady streets; crowd estimated at 20,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nkN6_0grzcDXA00

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Story: SummerNight packs Schenectady streets; crowd estimated at 20,000

Correction 11:13 a.m.: An earlier version of this article misidentified in a caption the band Grand Central Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0grzcDXA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0grzcDXA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0grzcDXA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU0rp_0grzcDXA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Yn4_0grzcDXA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0grzcDXA00

