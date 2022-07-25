Court dismisses challenge to Michigan’s '180-day rule'

www.wkar.org
bj
4d ago
Why can’t these democrats just abide by laws on our books all money spent on lawyers & court papers & fees could have fed someone for 6 or more months
Chrystal Sabin
4d ago
That rule is not unconstitutional, all states have the right to govern all election, etc. In fact it's their responsibility.
Jacopo Dantes
4d ago
They are right in the fact that it takes an unconscionable amount of funding for collecting the required number of signatures, thus ensuring that a petition by the people will never go anywhere without being heavily bankrolled. That's not right either, and I agree that a change needs to be made to the process. Signature gathering is turning into a business, and that makes for some shady tactics. An unlimited timeframe isn't a good solution either. Suggestions?
