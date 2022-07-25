College Football Bowl Projections for 2022-23

athlonsports.com
James Leverett
4d ago
don't they mean "the fix is in" Alabama always gets a easy schedule since the scandal in the late 1990's pay on kid $38,000 in money orders and he barely made the team. I wonder who they paid to play at Alabama this coming season.why recruit you can buy a college championship I've seen the schedule it's gonna be a cake walk for Alabama they will be well rested for s.e.c.championship game. that's why I don't watch college or pro sports anymore and I stop attending highschool sports as well.
Reply(2)
3
Comments / 6