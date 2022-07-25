Suns Hoping Consistency, Continuity Pays Dividends

The Phoenix Suns believe in their own; we'll see if the bet pays off.

When it comes to philosophy, you can count the Phoenix Suns as all the way in.

"A river cuts through rock, not because of it's power, but because of its persistence."- Jim Watkins

Phoenix has seemingly gone from the NBA's basement to one of the top teams in the league overnight, although that process took years. Fans in the Valley witnessed a slow but steady process that went from a small run in the bubble to a team expected to go all the way moving forward.

There's been plenty of success for the Suns to enjoy, but now's the time to capitalize on their potential. It appears the front office will bet on the same horse that got them to where they're at.

That can be viewed as a great or terrible idea, and much like every other scenario that's yet to play out, only time will tell if the right decision was made.

Of course this can all be thrown to the wayside if Kevin Durant is acquired, which would likely mean parting with a plethora of draft picks and valuable players outside of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and now Deandre Ayton. Yet the Suns would feel as if they wouldn't be gutting themselves too deep with the aforementioned trio and Durant.

So many times have we seen a team fail in their postseason goals, only to try to make changes and ultimately take steps backwards.

After a Game 7 meltdown in the second round, it would have been hard to blame Phoenix for wanting to shake things up.

That's not the case here.

At the moment, Phoenix is intent on running it back. Those praises were sung by general manager James Jones earlier in the offseason:

“I’m not going to change my approach to team building, which is to create and construct a team that has a ton of depth, a ton of skill and great chemistry,” Jones said.

“We just need to be better and I think after a summer where our guys improve, we will be … we want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity, and keep the guys that we have and continue to help those guys improve upon the things that we did this year.”

Back in January, Jones inked a contract extension with the Suns through the 2025-26 season. Recently, coach Monty Williams also received an extension to tie the two together through the next few years.

With Paul taken care of (and presumably on his last deal), Phoenix was able to focus on achieving their goal of keeping their glue on the court intact. Guys such as Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker all received contract extensions within the last season. Cameron Johnson is up to bat next, and things look bright for his future in the Valley.

“DA is so important to what we do and without him we could not have reached our recent levels of success. We are excited to keep Deandre at home in the Valley where he belongs."- James Jones on Deandre Ayton

There's a certain level of uniformity it takes to make a serious push at an NBA title. Chemistry matters, as rarely has talent been assembled and immediately produced golden results.

If you're a basketball fan, you've heard it time and time again: Trust the process.

From top to bottom, the Suns hope their familiarity and chemistry will create a team strong enough to withstand the storms needed to persevere. The talent has been assembled, and the players have shown how far they can go.

Yet Phoenix believes they can push deeper, and when it comes to accountability, the Suns are willing to bet on the man in the mirror to make history sooner rather than later.

