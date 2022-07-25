Commerce City police search for homicide suspects, ask for public's help

Commerce City police search for homicide suspects, ask public for help locating pickup truck 00:45

Police in Commerce City on Monday morning are searching for the suspects in a killing, and hope the public can help them in their investigation. They say a man was shot during an apparent overnight car theft and died from his injuries.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Leyden Street and 54th Avenue. Authorities say the suspects are three males.

They were driving a dark sedan and pulled up to a house on Leyden Street. Police said the males "confronted two male victims in front of the residence" and then shot one of them. After that, they stole a pickup truck from the two victims and drove off both the sedan and the truck before officers arrived.

Police said they are now searching for that truck.

It was described as:

maroon 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500

extra cab and lift kit

Colorado license plate APHT32

The identity of the victim hasn't been released. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626. Callers can remain anonymous.