1 killed, 1 injured in western Iowa single-vehicle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead and another is injured following an accident early Sunday morning in western Iowa.

It happened a few miles southeast of Missouri Valley, Iowa near the intersection of 335th Street and Merrick Place, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report said 21-year-old Quinten Vogel was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on 335th Street around 2:49 a.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve. The car left the road and struck two trees.

A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Faith Staska, died from her injuries. Vogel was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries has not been released.

Both Staska and Vogel are from Missouri Valley.

The investigation into the crash continues.