ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

By Sheilah Kast
wypr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wypr.org

Comments / 31

Rae Fortin
4d ago

look at the past 40 years an tell the people of Maryland what has a Democrat an of color done for Maryland besides get rich an make it a dump 🤔 🙄 VOTE RED COX WILL AN SHOULD WIN....

Reply
7
Easton Md
4d ago

IMHO people (Moore) with careers in the nonprofit or NGO “industry “ can’t represent the public in reality. Moore will be a mistake.

Reply(3)
14
Joseph Gutierrez
4d ago

Moore talking hope and change which hasn't worked anywhere in the United States. Cox is talking fear and division. Criminals will fear him and criminals will be divided from the good people and placed in Prison.

Reply
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Steele
Person
Wes Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrat#Republican#Wypr#The Baltimore Banner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy