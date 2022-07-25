Baltimore County allegedly woman shoots husband, prompting standoff at DC hotel

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner accused of shooting her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel last week appeared in court Monday.

Shanteari Weems was due in court for a preliminary hearing on charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other offenses.

Due to the amount of evidence Weems' attorneys need to review, the court moved the hearing to Friday.

The shooting was reported about 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District. That's where Weems allegedly shot her husband and threatened to shoot herself.

"If you come in, I'm going to shoot myself," Weems allegedly said when police approached the couple's hotel room.

Weems' husband, who told police he was shot in the head and leg, is said to be recovering from his injuries.

According to charging documents filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, Weems told police the shooting happened during an argument. She allegedly said she shot him after he advanced towards her.

Weems, who is listed in property records as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, accused her husband of child molestation, according to court documents. She told investigators she had "been told by numerous children" that her husband "has been molesting them," documents state.

Because Weems' husband has not been charged in connection with the accusations, WJZ is not naming him. The day care remains closed this week while police look into the allegations.

WJZ has asked Baltimore County Police several questions related to the case. All police are saying at the moment is that detectives continue to investigate and the agency "continues to support the families impacted."

Two guns, two shell casings and a notebook detailing Weems' plan to shoot her husband, along with an informal last will and testament, were found during the execution of a search warrant, according to court documents.

Cornelia Askew, who works near the day care, did not wish to speak with WJZ on camera. She spoke candidly about what she might do if placed in a similar situation.

"We don't know until everything comes out whether he did it or not, but I can understand her anger," Askew said.