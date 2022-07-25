ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Service to Sea provides active duty military and their families with free ocean conservation activities

kusi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Conservation#Ocean Life#Founder#Kusi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy