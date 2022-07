Pearl Jam were forced to cut more dates on their summer European tour this week due to ongoing vocal issues affecting singer Eddie Vedder. After canceling a show in Vienna last week, the band revealed that two of the three the remaining scheduled dates on the run — including a July 22 show in Prague and a the first of a planned two-night stand in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on July 24 — will also be called off on the advice of Vedder’s doctors; a spokesperson for the band said that Monday night’s (July 25) second night in Amsterdam was scheduled to go on as planned.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO