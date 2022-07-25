Missoula PaddleHeads rally past Raptors, secure series win in battle of first-half champs

MISSOULA — Bill Dunn might be the closest thing to a sure thing in Montana amateur golf right now. Since arriving on the senior scene at age 55 last year, the Missoulian has won frequently and in impressive fashion. He took the Montana State Amateur senior division title in 2021, then followed up with a convincing win in the Montana State Senior Tournament and the Montana Mid-Am senior division.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO