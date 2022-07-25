Missoula PaddleHeads rally past Raptors, secure series win in battle of first-half champs

406mtsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Lamar Sparks delivers in knockout round 3 for Missoula PaddleHeads
MISSOULA — Some players and fans like the Pioneer League's knockout rule, others not so much. Chances are the Missoula PaddleHeads were feeling pretty good about it Tuesday night. Zootown's pro baseball team was tied with the Great Falls Voyagers after nine innings, 8-8, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. That meant...
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown wrestler Isaac Stewart makes history as runner-up at Junior Nationals
MISSOULA — Isaac Stewart made some history worth celebrating just days before his 18th birthday. The senior-to-be became Frenchtown’s first-ever wrestler to advance to a championship match at the US Marine Corps Junior Nationals. He finished as the runner-up in the 100-pound weight class in the Greco-Roman discipline and placed sixth in the freestyle discipline at the eight-day tournament in late July in Fargo, North Dakota.
406mtsports.com
Bigfork's Jeff Niesen opens 6-stroke lead after Day 1 at Montana State Senior Tournament
MISSOULA — Jeff Niesen of Eagle Bend Golf Club in Bigfork made a big statement on the opening day of the 67th annual Montana State Senior Golf Tournament. Niesen was the lone golfer to shoot under par during the first round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament. His score of 3-under 69 helped him open up a six-stroke lead.
406mtsports.com
Missoula's Bill Dunn shoots for repeat in Montana State Senior Tournament
MISSOULA — Bill Dunn might be the closest thing to a sure thing in Montana amateur golf right now. Since arriving on the senior scene at age 55 last year, the Missoulian has won frequently and in impressive fashion. He took the Montana State Amateur senior division title in 2021, then followed up with a convincing win in the Montana State Senior Tournament and the Montana Mid-Am senior division.
Comments / 0