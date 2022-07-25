ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, CO

3 dead, including suspect, 1 wounded in triple shooting in Lamar

By Robert Garrison
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0grzM39700

DENVER — Three people are dead, including the suspect, and one person wounded following a triple shooting in the small southeastern Colorado town of Lamar Saturday afternoon.

The three victims — a man and two women — were shot inside a unit at the Lamar Apartments around 2.p.m., according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

The man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The third victim was transported to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

The male suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, took his own life by shooting himself in a field outside Holly following a police chase, according to the CBI release.

CBI is assisting the Lamar Police Department in its investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Lamar, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Lamar, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Holly, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy