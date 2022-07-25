3 dead, including suspect, 1 wounded in triple shooting in Lamar

DENVER — Three people are dead, including the suspect, and one person wounded following a triple shooting in the small southeastern Colorado town of Lamar Saturday afternoon.

The three victims — a man and two women — were shot inside a unit at the Lamar Apartments around 2.p.m., according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

The man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The third victim was transported to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

The male suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, took his own life by shooting himself in a field outside Holly following a police chase, according to the CBI release.

CBI is assisting the Lamar Police Department in its investigation.