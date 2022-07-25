New Jersey AG Platkin Launches New Office to Enforce New Jersey’s New Gun Control Laws

thelakewoodscoop.com
shammi
4d ago
bigger government = more corruption + start concentrating on illegal guns and those people that use them, doesn't take a genius to take care of the problem, just the right people!

LOUIS INGRASSIA
4d ago
I want to know if they are going to do the same thing against car makers.how many people are kill each year from cars.it's the same thing.what's good for one, is good for the other.

R H
4d ago
another new office created by people who aren't intelligent enough to actually know what the real problem is.

