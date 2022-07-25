Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Monday, July 25

Live To Rock Tour with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Live To Rock Tour has been confirmed to perform in concert Monday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. The show consists of Skid Row and Warrant, with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Live To Rock Tour

Ticket prices for the show are $20, $30, and $50 (Pit, standing only) online only at midstatefair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

1:30 p.m.

Breeding Sheep show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

2 p.m.

Dairy Cattle Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Dairy Cattle Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Floral Piece Demo @ Flower Building

Joseycakes Cake Decorating Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Keep It In The Air @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Earls of Tuesday @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Live To Rock Tour @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Maddie & Tae @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.