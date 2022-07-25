Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Monday, July 25
Live To Rock Tour with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Live To Rock Tour has been confirmed to perform in concert Monday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. The show consists of Skid Row and Warrant, with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Ticket prices for the show are $20, $30, and $50 (Pit, standing only) online only at midstatefair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
1:30 p.m.
- Breeding Sheep show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
2 p.m.
- Dairy Cattle Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Dairy Cattle Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion
4 p.m.
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Floral Piece Demo @ Flower Building
- Joseycakes Cake Decorating Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Keep It In The Air @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Earls of Tuesday @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Live To Rock Tour @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Maddie & Tae @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
