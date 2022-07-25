ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected DUI leaves motorcyclist dead

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What at first appeared to be a hit and run , California Highway Patrol officers determined was a suspected DUI that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night on Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street.

Just after midnight, officers with CHP responded to reports of an accident involving a motorcyclist. An investigation determined it was a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that left the driver dead.

Officials said a motorcycle was traveling east on Rosedale Highway at Gibson street at an unknown speed. For unknown reasons, officials said the motorcyclist abruptly slowed down and turned left, causing the driver to lose control of the motorcycle, according to CHP.

ONE YEAR LATER: Family, friends remember slain KCSO Deputy Campas

The motorcycle fell on its left side ejecting the rider. The rider hit the road sustaining major injuries. Both the bike and the rider came to rest at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene .

Alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, according to officials.

Lanes on Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street were closed for about two hours following the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

