Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman Appear in Action-Packed "Secret Invasion" Trailer

Steve Carell Plays a Therapist Kidnapped by Serial-Killer Domhnall Gleeson in "The Patient"
Domhnall Gleeson killed "like, a bunch" of people to prepare for his dark turn in FX's new drama "The Patient." Not really, of course — but the actor did reveal during FX's virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he took on some (less violent) research in order to embody a serial killer in the 10-episode limited series.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots
As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
Leslie Grace's "Batgirl" Was Just Cancelled, And The Twitter World Has Some Words
What in the WB is going on?!
Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report
Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part 2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
Watch "Stranger Things"'s Jamie Campbell Bower Recite Lizzo Lyrics in Vecna's Sinister Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower can vocally transform into Vecna with the flip of a switch, even when he's not in character as the "Stranger Things" villain. The English actor did just that on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Aug. 2, reciting a slew of famous movie quotes and song lyrics in Vecna's deep, sinister voice. Before the impromptu performance, however, he offered fans insight into his process for perfecting the nightmare-fuel monster's distinctive manner of speech.
Better Call Saul fans, brace yourselves: What Gene might have said in that phone booth scene
It somehow feels incomplete to simply describe Monday night’s episode of Better Call Saul — Episode 11, titled Breaking Bad — as an oh-so-satisfying small screen masterpiece. Not only did the show give us the long-hinted-at reappearances of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, thus bringing both the original series and its critically acclaimed prequel full circle.
Everything to Know About the Endless From "The Sandman"
After a long wait, Netflix is finally gearing up to drop the long-anticipated live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular fantasy comic-book series "The Sandman." Arriving on the streamer on Aug. 5, the ambitious 10-part series chronicles the journey of the titular cosmic entity, Morpheus — best known as Dream — who must restore the balance of his realm after being held captive and unconscious for more than a decade at the hands of Roderick Burgess. While the story centers on Dream, his six immortal siblings, collectively known as the Endless, also play a pivotal role in the story.
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
Keke Palmer Stuns in Bright Cutout Minidresses For Her Latest Shoot
"Nope" actress Keke Palmer stars on Women's Health's September 2022 issue, wearing a bright assortment of summer outfits that put a sultry spin on athleisure. Styled by Executive Fashion Director Kristen Saladino, Palmer's cover looks speak to her bold personal style that we've come to appreciate on her latest press tour. In the feature, the 28-year-old star speaks about her self-care routine as well as how she practices yoga and mindfulness.
