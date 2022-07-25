ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Stowaway trailer: Ruby Rose and Patrick Schwarzenegger play surviving couple in new thriller

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago
A trailer for “tense” thriller Stowaway gives us a first look at Ruby Rose as a “troubled young woman” who is on board her newly inherited luxury yacht when it gets hijacked by thieves.

Starring the Australian, along with Frank Grillo and Patrick Schwarzenegger, the film shows the protagonists’ fight to survive in a cat and mouse style battle of wits.

“Survive or die trying,” the trailer reads, as Rose can be seen turning the tables as the “prey becomes the hunter.”

