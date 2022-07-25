ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unu8g_0grzID1y00

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson told BBC Breakfast that she is “gutted” after winning silver in the women’s 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships.

While she said her family were “cracking open the champagne,” she won’t be sipping any bubbly just yet as she is “still a little bit gutted” to lose out on the gold to US runner Athing Mu in Eugene, Oregon.

Hodgkinson won a silver medal for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer of 2021.

Comments / 17

Arlene Buras
3d ago

it's hard I am sure when your pushing for golf. but thank you for your hard work maybe next time will be yours. great Britain and USA must stay strong together.

Reply(2)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Silver#Olympics#Champagne#Gold#Sports#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

The Independent

767K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy