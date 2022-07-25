ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK to host Eurovision in 2023 on behalf of winners Ukraine

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago
The UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of this year’s winners Ukraine, it has been confirmed.

In June, it was reported that talks were being held between the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC over the possibility of Ukraine hosting the contest due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The BBC will broadcast the contest.

“Next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented,” Martin Österdahl, Eurovision Executive Supervisor, said.

