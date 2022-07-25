ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ellie Goulding sings in Ukrainian at First Ladies Summit in Kyiv

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iIRp_0grzIANn00

Ellie Goulding performed a song in Ukrainian in Kyiv, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

The British singer, who is a UN Environment Programme ambassador, attended the Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and sang with Ukrainian musician PianoBoy.

This video shows Ms Goulding singing “Chervona Kalyna,” a piece she described as a “song of resistance.”

“I was determined to be there in person to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Ms Goulding wrote on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Olena Zelenska
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#United Nations#First Ladies Summit#British#Un Environment Programme#Ukrainian
The Independent

The Independent

767K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy