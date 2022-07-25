Ellie Goulding sings in Ukrainian at First Ladies Summit in Kyiv

Ellie Goulding performed a song in Ukrainian in Kyiv, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

The British singer, who is a UN Environment Programme ambassador, attended the Kyiv Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and sang with Ukrainian musician PianoBoy.

This video shows Ms Goulding singing “Chervona Kalyna,” a piece she described as a “song of resistance.”

“I was determined to be there in person to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” Ms Goulding wrote on Instagram.