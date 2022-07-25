Pressure from water main break bursts hole through Paramus road; some customers may see low water pressure

Pressure from a water main break burst a hole right through a road in Paramus, and now customers in the area may have low water pressure.

Water has already been pumped out of the massive hole in the road, but crews still have to fix the water main and repair the road.

Water gushed out of the ground, looking like a geyser and flooding the road after the water main broke around 3:30 a.m.

WATCH: Chopper 12 over the scene.

Debris and asphalt were strewn all over the street near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Trinity Court. Veolia Water says a 36-inch water main break is to blame. Khushi Patel lives directly across the street.

"I just came out. I was like what is happening?” says Patel. “I actually saw the police car last night and I was like, 'Oh, it's just some other issue.' I didn't hear about the water. I just waited. When I woke up this morning I was like, 'Oh no!'"

Veolia Water says there is no boil water advisory, but people living in Paramus, Hasbrouck Heights, Hackensack, Carlstadt, Maywood and Wood-Ridge may have low water pressure.

Neighbors will have to navigate around the street to avoid the gaping hole.

"I honestly was like blank. I didn't know how to react. I was just like, OK, it's happening,” says Patel.

Police say it could be days before the road is repaired.