ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11te0m_0grzHwLW00
FILE - A Russian MIG-29 plane performs a flight during a celebration marking the Russian air force's 100th anniversary in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on Aug. 11, 2012. Slovakia's defense minister says his country is ready to consider donating its Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine. Jaroslav Nad says the Slovak air forces are planning to ground its fleet of 11 MiG-29 fighter jets “most probably” by the end of August. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.

Standing alongside his British counterpart Ben Wallace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said “we can discuss the future” of his country’s 11 MiG-29 fighter jets after they’re grounded “most probably” by the end of August.

Slovakia has already negotiated with NATO allies the Czech Republic and Poland to monitor Slovak air space from the beginning of September.

“No decision has been made yet, no discussions are taking place as of now and we’re ready to discuss that later on,” said Nad.

Wallace said Britain isn’t now considering giving Ukraine warplanes, but would offer Slovakia fighter jets to help guard its airspace.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with warplanes to challenge Russia’s air superiority.

However, the U.S. and its allies have been reluctant to give Ukraine the fighter jets it asks for, fearing it would provoke an escalatory response from Moscow, which has warned NATO that supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft could be tantamount to joining the conflict.

Nad said providing warplanes to Ukraine would require a broader discussion with allies about the consequences of such a delivery.

“But politically, yes, I can tell you there’s a positive attitude of helping Ukrainians with Mi-29s.”

Slovakia has signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets to replace its MiG-29s but the start of their delivery was postponed by two years to 2024.

Slovakia has supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons since the war started. Its donations include a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple-rocket launcher rockets. Slovakia also sold Ukraine self-propelled howitzers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 49

Ukraine Alliance on FB, Twitter
4d ago

Well Lithuania and other's may be taking their time, We 💪 can help today and forward. 🇺🇦 President Zelensky and his posse, have made the United24. 👉 U24 🌎 Platform. So people in the 🌎 willing and able can help for also directly inside 🇺🇦 now. Today and onward. Look for it on your favorite platform's. fb twtr Instgm yt etc Much help is also urgently needed to help beat, outdo the bots, trolls, ignore them 🌻 but on everything 🇺🇦 please on post, videos, etc. likes and ♥️ needed on supportive comments and replies💛💙 Shares everywhere help a lot. Leaving comment's, GIFS, replies and etc... 🌻 Each help get that post, video, group, page,.etc to new views and potential new supporters faster and immediately. Yeah! 💙💛 Join, subscribe, follow , retweets, shares to groups etc. all help a lot more than people may realize. = Army of raising more awareness and support for all things 🇺🇦 Ukraine needed.

Reply
11
Gilbert Posey
3d ago

I pray they do them Russia will step up and end this war.Thats exactly what he wants is interference.Hey absolutely demolish all of Ukraine and Ukrainians in a matter of time.Russia has more firepower also soldiers.At the moment hes using his reserve soldiers and outdated equipment.Bring it on

Reply(4)
4
RC{mom}6 La.
4d ago

LMO wouldn't that be cute give russia a beat down with their own planse

Reply(2)
18
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Ukraine War#Air Defense#Ukraine Russian#Soviet#British#Nato#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
486K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy