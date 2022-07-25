UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell named to Butkus Award watch list

UConn junior Jackson Mitchell has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top college linebacker.

The award is named after Hall of Fame former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, who is widely considered one of the best defensive players of all time.

Mitchell started all 12 games for UConn last season, leading the team with 120 tackles and amassing 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and two pass breakups.

Mitchell also finished fourth nationally in assisted tackles (73) and 11th in tackles per game (10).

The Ridgefield native is one of only 51 players across the country named to the award’s preseason watch list.

He joins running back Nate Carter on the preseason awards list, as Carter was named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award , which goes annually to the nation’s top running back.

The Butkus Award watch list is named by a 51-member panel of coaches, scouts and journalists. Award semifinalists are expected to be named on Oct. 31, with finalists to follow Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7 and will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023.

You can find a complete list of award candidates here .