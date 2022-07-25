ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Moseley Elementary School in Chesterfield County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuAGO_0grzGNMI00
Photos of people gathered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Moseley Elementary.

The ribbon-cutting was open to the public and was followed by a tour of the new building.

The new school is located at 7100 Magnolia Green Parkway in the Matoaca District. It reportedly encompasses 104,621 square feet with space for 900 students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOcSq_0grzGNMI00
(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Public Schools)

The construction was budgeted for $32.6 million as part of CCPS’ capital improvement program. It was completed on time and under budget.

Moseley Elementary is the 40th elementary school for CCPS, Central Virginia’s largest school system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Q5gc_0grzGNMI00
Photos of people gathered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

“Moseley Elementary and other newly renovated schools here in the county show how everyone benefits when we work together to serve our students,” said Ryan Harter of the Chesterfield County School Board. “Schools are community buildings, public education is the heart of a strong and resilient community. This is why it brings such joy to gather here today to open this brand new school of Moseley.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moseley, VA
Local
Virginia Education
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Moseley Elementary School#Ccps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy