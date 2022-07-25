LSU to unveil statue of Pete Maravich near the arena that’s named after him

Photo credit Getty

LSU will unveil a statue of Pete Maravich tonight next to the statues of other LSU basketball legends, Shaquille O’ Neal and Bob Petit. Pistol Pete is the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division One College Basketball and LSU’s Chief Brand Officer Cody Worsham says he’s one of the best to ever play the game.

“Obviously brought not only LSU basketball, but college basketball and the sport of basketball in general to new heights, so we are excited,” said Worsham.

LSU Board of Supervisors voted in 2016 to erect a statue of Maravich and in 2019 the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Committee changed a rule to allow for non-graduates to have a statue. Worsham says Maravich’s contributions to the game and the university are worth hundreds of statues.

“He advanced the game generations, he took it to a new level, with his creativity, his ball handling, his scoring, his passing and the fact that his record still stands 50 years later from when he played at LSU is a testament to what he was able to do at LSU,” said Worsham.

Maravich scored 3.667 points at LSU before there was a three-point line.

There will be a ceremony inside the LSU practice facility at 6 PM and then the unveiling of the statue after 6:30 in the plaza of the LSU Basketball Practice facility which is connected to the PMAC. Worsham says members of Maravich’s family will be on hand along with some of the great players of LSU’s basketball past.

Bring together some past legends from LSU basketball, some of the current figures around LSU basketball, celebrate the history and tradition of the program, but also look ahead to the future of that program,” said Worsham.

Matt McMahon is set to begin his first season as head coach of the men’s basketball program.