Lollapalooza's contract with Chicago set to expire after this weekend

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Beginning this Thursday, thousands will flock to Grant Park for Lollapalooza in what has become a Chicago summer staple. But, will this be the final year the massive music festival will call the city home?

After a one year extension was agreed upon last September, Lollapalooza’s contract with Chicago is set to expire at the conclusion of this year’s event. The Chicago Tribune reported that contract negotiations between the city and concert organizer- C3 Presents- have remained private, thus far excluding the two aldermen whose wards are in Grant Park as well as the Friends of the Park advocacy group. Mayor Lightfoot’s office declined to comment on negotiations, deferring to the Chicago Park District.

The secrecy of the talks should not come as a surprise. Last year’s short term extension was conducted quietly with either Alderman Sophia King or Brendan Reilly taking part in the talks. Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons did acknowledge recently to the Tribune that new contract discussions with C3 Presents have already begun.

“(We are) engaged in negotiations, and we are hopeful that we will have an agreement in the near future that takes Lollapalooza well beyond 2022,” Lemons.

Signs do point to Lollapalooza remaining in Chicago. C3 and Chicago Public Schools just began a five-year pact, revolving around strengthening arts education in the city. The Texas-based organizer held this spring the first ever Lollapalooza job fair and also strengthened its association with the nonprofit After School Matters.

“The festival has always been a part of the fabric of Chicago, and it’s been a very generous partner to a number of organizations,” C3 Chief Operating Officer Emmett Beliveau said to the Tribune in May.

Chicago and Grant Park has been the regular home to Lollapalooza since 2005, with the last contract signed in 2012, and, according to C3, the festival created more than $305 million in local economic impact last year. Since 2010, that figure has reached almost $2 billion. As per their agreement, the Chicago Park District is granted a chunk of admission, sponsorship, and food revenue, and is assured at least $2 million a year from C3. The Park District told the Tribune they could not tabulate right away how much money they received from C3 in 2021.

