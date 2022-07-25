Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV in western Sioux Falls, police say

A motorcyclists was seriously injured after a crash with an SUV on a busy street in western Sioux Falls.

At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel responded to the 2800 block of S. Louise Avenue for a car and motorcycle crash, according to a press release from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

A 2019 Cadillac Escalade was being driven by an 84-year-old man from Sioux Falls when it entered Louise Avenue in front of a northbound motorcycle driven by a 41-year-old man from Sioux Falls, according to the release.

A collision occurred between the vehicles resulting in serious injuries to the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet.

Louise Avenue was shut down for a period of time for officers to investigate. Charges for anyone involved are also currently pending completion of the investigation. according to the release.

As of Sunday evening, the motorcyclist is in an area hospital with critical injuries, according to the release.

