Your Bad Habit Might Not Be All Bad
Maybe your bad habit isn’t all bad.
Science tells us there is an upsdie to, among other bad habits, biting your nails, slouching, and peeing in the shower.
I don’t think this article means to imply the good outweighs the bad when it comes to these habits. However; if you wold like a nuggett you can use to justify doing some nasty things, here are a few examples…
Biting your nails . . . boosts your immune system by introducing it to bacteria.
Chewing gum . . . sharpens your focus and memory.
Peeing in the shower . . . cleans your feet and can prevent fungal issues. But if you have a cut, be warned, you could get a bacterial infection.
Read the entire list here
https://www.the-sun.com/health/5841401/bad-habits-good-for-you/
