Lori Loughlin Breaks Her Silence Since College Admissions Scandal

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Lori Loughlin has made her first public appearance and has spoken out since her infamous college admissions scandal.

Lori was a part of a telethon for Project Angel Food, which she says came to her when she was at a dark point in her life.

She said, “It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful.”

She continued, “They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

She added, “t’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people. And I think, that is so important, and I am so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

In what ways have you given back in the last 5 years?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.