Lafayette Men's City Golf: Top seeds rule Championship Flight after two rounds

WEST LAFAYETTE – If Brent Hofman manages to win another Men’s City Golf Championship, the 53-year-old native of South Africa will have earned it.

Hofman’s road to another title, a former champion finds his stride and shot of the day from Sunday’s action at the event, which is presented by the Bob Rohrman Auto Group.

Hofman's path

To advance out of the second round, Hofman had to knock out another former champion. He did with a 2-up victory over Ben Mattingly, birding the par 3, 17th to take a one-hole advantage.

And guess what? Another former champion awaits Hofman on Saturday. Austin Conroy, who won the event in his first appearance in 2020, takes on Hofman in one of four quarterfinal matches.

If Hofman survives Saturday, he could potentially play another former winner, Matt Toney, who would need to defeat Colin McNeely, to advance.

“The top of the bracket is loaded,” Hofman said.

Hofman isn’t even thinking about the championship match. That’s too far down the road with what’s ahead of him – or Conroy – in the semifinals.

On No. 12, Hofman and Mattingly both found themselves in the left bunker. Hofman’s shot sailed over the green and into the rough. By the time Hofman recovered, Mattingly was in a position to win the hole and even the match.

“I’m not used to these bunkers because they’re new,” Hofman said. “The sand is so thick and it’s just hard. They don’t have any base to them. I struggled out of the bunkers and I pray I don’t get in them next weekend.”

But Hofman did what Hofman normally does in this tournament.

“I didn’t make a lot of birdies. I made a bunch of pars,” said Hofman, who defeated Grant Bauman in Sunday’s first round. “The greens seemed really slow because it’s really humid and had some rain. I think they were the slowest they've been at a City tournament.”

Conroy strong

Conroy played two solid rounds Sunday, defeating Tyler Jackson and Mike Rivas to reach the quarterfinals.

In his first match, Conroy reeled off birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie after the front nine to take control and win 6 and 4. He jumped out to an early lead against Rivas and posted a 2 and 1 win.

“It was good to carry that back into the match with Mike,” Conroy said. “I got up by three (holes) but he made a charge on the back nine.”

The difference was No. 10.

Conroy bounced a shot off a tree but chipped in for a birdie. Rivas missed a birdie putt and Conroy’s lead was back to three.

“I was all over the place but chipped in for birdie and he missed his birdie putt and that’s what flipped it,” Conroy said.

Conroy and Rivas have seen a lot of each other through the first two weekends.

They were paired together in the qualifying rounds after shooting the same score on Day 1. They were expecting to be on opposites of the bracket after the results of stroke play, but Conroy was the No. 8 seed and Rivas was No. 9.

They both won their first matches Sunday, creating another pairing in the second round.

“It’s a little more comfortable because I know more guys out here,” Conroy said. “It feels a little more comfortable than before. It’s a little different playing with a guy like Mike, who is such a great guy and to be able to banter back and forth now.”

Shot of the Day

Belongs to Rivas, who eagled No. 7, a par 4 that features a split fairway.

Rivas hit his tee shot right and landed off the green about 60 yards from the pin. Rivas lofted his second shot in the air and the ball bounced in the hole.

“That shot on (No.) 7 was unbelievable,” Conroy said.

Chalk rules

The second round nearly played out based on the seeds.

The only exception was No. 10 Keegan Wilson knocking off No. 7 Ajani Johnson 2 and 1, advancing to face second-seed Collin Haag, last year’s runner-up to Hofman.

Double Duty

Sixteen golfers in the Championship Flight were scheduled to play two matches Sunday even before Saturday's action was rained out. In order to finish the tournament this weekend, the semifinals and finals in all flights will be played Sunday.

Men's City Championships

Presented by the Bob Rohrman Auto Group

At Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex

Championship Flight

First round

Brent Hofman def. Craig Bauman 3 and 1; Ben Mattingly def. Mitchell Swan 2 and 1; Austin Conroy def. Tyler Jackson 6 and 4; Mike Rivas def. Gavin Dunbar 3 and 2; Matt Toney def. Joshua Kisfalusi 6 and 4; Nathan Allen def. John Herron 6 and 4; Colin McNeely def. Tanner Hieatt 2 and 1; Alex Hipsher def. Earl Emerick 6 and 5; Collin Haag def. Adam Oaks 3 and 2; Tom Newton def. Josh Curry 5 and 4; Keegan Wilson def. Luke Riley 3 and 2; Ajani Johnson def. Tom Cavanaugh 1 up; Scott Busch def. Andy Oaks 6 and 4; Jon Speaker def. Moaaz Ali 1 up; Kelly Greene def. Troy Greene 1 up; Joe Couch Jr. def. Shane Fry 2 and 1.

Second round

Hofman def. Mattingly 2 and 1; Conroy def. Rivas 2 and 1; Toney def. Allen 5 and 4; McNeely def. Hipsher 2 and 1; Haag def. Newton 3 and 2; Wilson def. Johnson 2 and 1; Busch def. Speaker 4 and 3; K. Greene def. Couch Jr. 4 and 3.

First Flight

Charlie Seaburg def. Noah Gaeta 4 and 3; Spencer Coverdale def. Grant Leroux 5 and 4; Aden Beaver def. Cameron Greene 2 up; Jack Ross def. Kris Paul 1 up (19 holes); Mitchell Keene def. Nick Thomas 2 and 1; Michael Linnes def. Erik Skadberg 3 and 2; Jeff Cook def. Glenn Cassida 2 and 1; Ben Larson def. Mark Larson 2 up

Second Flight

Dustin Allred def. Nels Bergmark 1 up (19 holes); Joseph Couch Sr. def. Jesse Kuszmaul 2 and 1; Joseph Yeaman def. Jackson Williams 4 and 3; Blaire Westall def. Paul Sadler 1 up; Phil Sharp def. Cole Wetli 4 and 3; Juan Gaeta def. Bill King 1 up; Kenneth Campbell def. Kyle Banter 3 and 2; Tyler McNeely def. Hayden Ritchie 6 and 4

Third Flight

Enrique Langford def. Patrick Edwards 2 and 1; Jon Chapin def. Brian Fine 7 and 6

Fourth Flight

Tony Ostrom def. Matt Vought 1 up; Greg Kendall def. Dherrus Churchill 4 and 2

Senior Flight

Larry Schafer def. John Thompson 1 up; Randy Rupp def. Lester Williams 3 and 2; Randy Bond def. Tim Adams 1 up; Tom Caldwell def. Ash Puri 1 up; Doug Miller def. Jentry Spear 6 and 5; Tom Decker def. Mark Richardson 4 and 2