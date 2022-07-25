Two Bearcats Named to Butkus Award Preseason Watchlist

The award is given annually to the nation's best linebacker.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The preseason watchlists keep pouring in for UC football players, and the team landed two more stars on the latest grouping. The Dick Butkus Award named Deshawn Pace and Ivan Pace Jr. among the 51 names scattered nationally.

Cincinnati is one of seven schools with multiple players named to the list.

Deshawn is fresh off a breakout season, totaling 95 tackles (fourth on the team), and a team-high four interceptions. He is the team's top linebacker heading into 2022 and could make a case for NFL teams to draft him with another leap.

His brother is no slouch either, posting 125 tackles at Miami (OH) last season, which ranked second in the MAC, along with one interception and four sacks. Pace is a highly-touted pass rusher who infuses this defense with talent as big names exit the linebacker's room.

Ty Van Fossen and Wil Huber should get every chance to start as veterans in the room, but Ivan's impact could be too much to keep off the field.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Josh Whyle, Leonard Taylor Named to Mackey Award Watchlist

Look: Marquise Copeland Flashes Super Bowl Ring

Look: Desmond Ridder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Claire Cornett

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Tops All Rookie Corners in Madden Rating

UC WR Nick Mardner Named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watchlist

Jerome Ford, Bryan Cook Assigned Madden 23 Ratings

Look: Desmond Ridder Signs NFL Rookie Contract

UC Offers 2023 JuCo Center Saliou Seye

UC Releases Plan for Additional Fifth Third Arena Renovations

ESPN's Pete Thamel Ponders if Cincinnati Will Switch Conferences Again

Alec Pierce, Travis Kelce Madden 23 Ratings Revealed

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Correctly Predicts Madden Rating

Four-Star WR Malik Elzy Commits to Cincinnati

Andy Katz Names David Dejulius a Top-25 Super Senior

UC Offers 2025 Sharpshooting Guard RJ Greer

Big 12 Introduces Commissioner Brett Yormark: 'We're Open For Business'

UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Guard Sir Mohammed

UC Football Falls Outside Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

The Athletic Ranks Ben Bryant Among Top-10 Senior QBs

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

Corey Kiner, UC Football Roster Rock Uniforms in Team Photoshoot

Three Bearcats Named to Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team

Seven Things That Need to Happen for Bearcats to Have Successful Season

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk