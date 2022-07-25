ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Jets' Carl Lawson gets after it during offseason workout

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4KIU_0grz8Lq300

The New York Jets are heading back toward the Big Apple this week with training camp slated to begin on July 26.

Carl Lawson decided he wasn’t going to sit on hands until then.

Lawson is set to make a highly-anticipated return to the field this fall with Gang Green. His start was very brief. After signing with the team during the 2021 offseason, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Clearly he’s eager to hit the regular season with the Jets because not only has Lawson been working out… he’s looking ready to go while doing so.

A video of him getting after it surfaced on social media in recent weeks. Check that out below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#The Big Apple#Achilles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy