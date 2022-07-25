Three dead including suspect in shooting spree near Vancouver

July 25 (UPI) -- Three people are dead including a suspected gunman following a shooting spree that began early Monday near Vancouver, B.C., authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed during a press conference that two victims are dead and another two were injured, including a woman who remains in critical condition.

One suspect died after being shot by officers in the Township of Langley, approximately 34 miles east of Vancouver, the province's largest city.

Late Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the suspect in a statement as 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin of Surrey, B.C.

Investigators believe he is the only suspect.

An emergency alert sent to the cellphones of residents in British Columbia's Lower Mainland early Monday warned people about an active shooter situation.

RCMP told reporters during the press conference that the shooting, which spanned at least five crime scenes in the city of Langley and one in Langley Township, began at about midnight in the Cascades Casino area where a woman was shot and critically injured.

A man was then shot dead at about 3 a.m. near the Creek Stone Place supportive housing site followed by another man being fatally shot two hours later at the Langley City bus loop.

At 5:45 a.m., a man was shot in the leg near the Langley bypass, where law enforcement shortly after found Goggin injured.

"During our interaction with the male, police fired their weapons and fatally shot the male," Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani said, adding the police-involved shooting is also under investigation.

RCMP said officers had responded to reports of shots fired, and issued an emergency alert at around 6:20 a.m. PT warning the public of "multiple shooting scenes," and "involving transient victims."

Authorities told reporters during the press conference that they were working to determine the relationship, if any, between the shooter and his victims and if those targeted were homeless.

Sgt. David Lee with the IHIT said it was the shooting that was transient in nature and not necessarily the people who were specifically targeted.

"We are unable to confirm that they are in fact homeless," he said. "We are not able to confirm that."

The police-issued alert, which was only the second time one had been issued in the province, had warned people to avoid the downtown core of the City of Langley and Langley Township.

It also said officers "have interaction with one suspect" and gave a physical description of a Caucasian male in brown Carhart coveralls.

A second alert issued around 7:20 a.m. PT then cleared the man police were in contact with.

"Efforts are still being made to confirm only one suspect is involved," reads the second alert.

Lee said the alerts were issued at "the appropriate time" as information became known to authorities and following the conclusion of a risk assessment.

"That time was the best time that we were able to issue the alert and tie these things together," he said.

B.C. Premier John Horgan with Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth issued a statement said their thoughts were with the victims "of the horrific shootings."

"While we don't yet know the motive behind this incident, we understand people are concerned and fearful when events like these happen in our communities," they said. "With today's tragic events, we reaffirm our government's commitment to tackling gun violence in all communities throughout B.C."

The violence comes after a chilling double-murder in the nearby resort municipality of Whistler, where a known gang member and another man were killed Sunday. The two were shot outside a hotel mid-afternoon, leading to a lockdown in the busy tourist town.

Police later arrested "several" people in relation to what they described as a targeted, gang-related shooting.